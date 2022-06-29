85% in 15-17 age group vaccinated in Ernakulam

Around 85% in the 15 to 17 age group in Ernakulam district have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination, according to official estimates.

The corresponding vaccine coverage in the age group of 12 to 14 is 77%. The target achieved is above the State average in both categories. Nearly 1.88 lakh in the age group of 12 to 17 received the first dose, while 30% in the 12 to 14 age group received the second dose. Around 63% in the age group of 15 to 17 received the second dose.

An official communication said a concerted campaign in May and June had helped in improving vaccine coverage among children. An awareness campaign involving teachers was also launched as part of the initiative.

The district health wing said that around 45% of health workers had received the precautionary dose. Around 35% of the target group above 60 years have also received the precautionary dose. Only 8% in the age bracket of 18 to 59 have taken the dose.