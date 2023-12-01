₹84-lakh fine imposed for illegal waste dumping in Ernakulam

December 01, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Around ₹84 lakh has been collected as fine from those who illegally dumped waste in public places in Ernakulam in 2023-24 fiscal.

The penalty was imposed by the civic bodies concerned on individuals and commercial institutions that dumped waste in public and open spaces and into waterbodies. Of the total ₹84 lakh, an amount of ₹62.9 lakh was collected for dumping waste in public places. Around ₹13.6 lakh was collected for dumping waste into watebodies, including canals and lakes. Nearly ₹7.4 lakh was imposed as fine based on video evidence submitted by the public.

The Local Self Government department (LSGD) had earlier urged citizens to either videograph or take photographs of those involved in illegal dumping. The government had announced a reward of up to ₹2,500 for those who submitted such documentary evidence before local bodies. Nearly ₹7.4 lakh was collected as fine based on videos submitted by people.

Squads have been deployed by local bodies and the district campaign secretariat of the LSGD to identify those involved in illegal dumping. These squads have also taken action against those involved in sale and distribution of banned plastic materials.

Stringent action will be taken against those who dump waste in public places. Local bodies have also been told to initiate action against those who refuse to hand over non-biodegradable waste to Haritha Karma Sena volunteers.

