837 test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in district

07 October 2020 01:14 IST

Active caseload stands at 11,455

A total of 837 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday.

Of them, 688 contracted the infection through local contact, the source of infection of 115 people remains unknown and 13 persons had arrived from outside the State. Eleven health workers were newly infected.

As many as 336 persons tested negative on Tuesday and 27,891 people remain in quarantine.

A total of 267 people were discharged from various hospitals and first-line treatment centres. The district’s active caseload stands at 11,455.

At the Government Medical College Hospital, 213 patients are being treated.

A total of 37 patients are admitted at PVS Hospital, 982 patients are being treated at private hospitals, and 7,777 asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic people remain in isolation at home.

For testing, 1,486 samples were sent from government facilities and 2,418 samples from private labs and hospitals.

So far, the district has seen 23,627 cases of the infection and 79 deaths.

Test positivity rate

Going by the Health Department’s weekly bulletin, Ernakulam saw a test positivity rate (the number of positive cases in every 100 tests done) of 19% in the week from September 26 to October 2. The rate is up from 13.8% in the previous week and 8.1% in the week before that.