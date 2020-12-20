826 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

As many as 826 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Saturday. Nine health workers were infected, and the source of the infection of 167 people was unknown.

Kadungalloor recorded 29 new cases, while Rayamangalam registered 26. Cases of the infection were also reported from areas including Chengamanad, Kothamanagalam, Cheranalloor and Thripunithura.

The district recorded 606 recoveries on Saturday, leaving the active caseload at 8,242. A total of 6,528 samples were sent for testing. As many as 28,744 people remain in quarantine.

Of the people recovering from the infection in the district, 6,064 are at home, 99 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital and 258 are at first-line treatment centres.