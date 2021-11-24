825 test positive in Ernakulam

A total of 825 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday.
The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 10.16%. The source of infection in 29 cases has not been ascertained. The number of active cases in the district is 6,835.
