822 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

Kochi

25 January 2021 01:16 IST

1,045 recoveries in district

Ernakulam recorded 822 new COVID-19 cases and 1,045 recoveries on Sunday.

The active case load of the district is 10,895. While Kavalangad recorded 33 new cases, Kanjoor registered 29 and Thripunithura 27. Three health workers have tested positive.

For testing, 5,540 samples were sent on Sunday. Testing has dipped compared to Saturday when over 7,000 samples were sent and Friday when 6,613 samples were tested.

While 8,530 people are recovering at home, 41 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital. Seventy-nine persons are at PVS Hospital and 771 at private hospitals. As many as 248 people are recuperating at FLTCs, and 274 people are at SLTCs.

So far, the district has recorded 1,01,683 cases and 363 deaths.