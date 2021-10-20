817 test positive in Ernakulam; TPR 7.2%

As many as 817 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday.

A total of 789 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection was not ascertained in 12 cases.

The test positivity rate was 7.2%.

The regions that reported positive cases above 20 included Thripunithura (44), Kumbalanghi (29), Edappally (27), Thrikkakara (27), and Kaloor (22).

Some of the places that had fewer than five cases were Kalady, Kuttampuzha, Chalikavattam, Njarakkal, Thevara, Mattancherry, Ayappankavu, Elanji, Nedumbassery, Paingottur, Parakadavu, Chellanam, Kumbalam, Panayappilli, and Sreemoolanagaram, according to an official release.

The number of active cases in the district was 10,575 as on Tuesday.