811 new cases, 766 recoveries recorded

The district recorded 811 new COVID-19 cases and 766 recoveries on Wednesday.

Testing has crossed 11,000 samples with 11,356 swabs being sent.

Thrikkakara recorded 27 new cases, Thripunithura 22, and Vazhakulam 20. Two health workers have been infected. The district’s active case load is at 10,291. A total of 8,177 people are recovering at home.

Vaccination

COVID-19 vaccination for frontline workers will begin on Thursday. A total of 16,053 frontline workers have registered to take the shot so far. Of them, 10,250 are from the police force, 2,385 are local body officials, 1,468 are officials from the revenue department and 1,948 are Union government officials working in the district. The first dose of vaccination for registered frontline workers is expected to be completed by February 15.

It will be administered at 28 government and 40 private centres.

Two centres have also been set up at the district collectorate.