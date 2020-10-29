802 persons test positive in Ernakulam

Eight-hundred-and-two persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday.
Of them, 594 acquired infection through local contact. The source of infection in 181 cases has not been traced. Twenty-one health workers were among those who tested positive on Thursday.
The area-wise positive cases are 42 in Koovapadi, 35 each in Edathala and Fort Kochi, 33 in Thrikkakara, 28 in Cheranalloor, 20 in Elankunnapuzha, and 18 each in Thoppumpady and Kalamassery.
Around 600 persons tested negative on Thursday, while the number of persons under isolation is 30,453. Nearly 170 persons were admitted to first-line treatment centres. The number of persons under treatment stands at 12,386.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath