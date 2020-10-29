Kochi

802 persons test positive in Ernakulam

Eight-hundred-and-two persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday.

Of them, 594 acquired infection through local contact. The source of infection in 181 cases has not been traced. Twenty-one health workers were among those who tested positive on Thursday.

The area-wise positive cases are 42 in Koovapadi, 35 each in Edathala and Fort Kochi, 33 in Thrikkakara, 28 in Cheranalloor, 20 in Elankunnapuzha, and 18 each in Thoppumpady and Kalamassery.

Around 600 persons tested negative on Thursday, while the number of persons under isolation is 30,453. Nearly 170 persons were admitted to first-line treatment centres. The number of persons under treatment stands at 12,386.

