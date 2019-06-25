80,000 more to get free skill development training

The Kudumbashree Mission has launched the second phase of the national skill development programme under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kausalya Yojana (DDUGKY) in which 80,000 more will be given training across the State. An amount of ₹800 crore has been sanctioned for the programme between 2019 and 2022. The Kudumbashree also signed agreements with 27 Project Implementation Agencies for the programme.

Kudumbashree sources said that the convergence model of DDUGKY with micro-enterprise like units for stitching of uniforms and canteen operation was recommended as a national model by the Ministry of Rural Development. Destitute, differently-abled persons and tribespeople were given priority in the programme.

Started in 2015, DDUGKY has its focus on poor rural youth in the age group of 18-35, and emphasises sustainable employment. Post-placement tracking, retention and career progression are part of the programme.

Women, persons with disabilities are given age concession up to 45 years. Backward communities are given 60% reservation and women have 33% reservation.

Accommodation, food and study materials are given to the candidates free of cost and the programme includes 126 courses in 32 sectors. They range from accounting and animation to air hostess training. Those who complete the courses of three months to one year are given National Council for Vocational Training certificates and and Sector Skills Councils Certificate.

A total of 51,200 rural youth were targeted for training in the first phase of the programme. Considering the performance, 20,000 more were added taking the total target to 71,200. Of these 52,350 were given training; 42,352 have completed the training and 32,498 secured employment.

DDUGKY-Kerala received the national award for being the second best State nodal agency for implementing the programme in 2017-18.