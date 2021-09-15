8 firms in fray for metro’s project management

Kochi

15 September 2021 01:16 IST

KMRL withholds tender to shortlist consultant for Kakkanad extension

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has preferred to withhold the tender to shortlist the project management consultant (PMC) for Kochi Metro’s Kakkanad (Infopark) extension, since the Union Cabinet has not yet accorded sanction for the 11.20-km extension that is expected to cost ₹1,957 crore.

Eight firms, including a few from the public sector, had responded to the tender whose technical bids were opened a week ago.

The metro agency has not opened the financial bids, since the Cabinet’s decision on the extension is awaited, it is learnt. The intention to invite bids in advance to select a PMC was to save on time as and if the extension got the final approval, and also because funds had been allocated in the Union Budget. It is yet unclear whether the Centre will accord sanction for a conventional metro or whether it will suggest a metro-lite/metro-neo system in the corridor, sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

The PMC would be in charge of the design and many other tasks, while also ensuring that works were being done in adherence with the approved design and its specifications.

In the meantime, officials associated with acquiring land to widen the Jawaharlal Nehru International (JLN) Stadium-Infopark corridor as a 22-m wide stretch said they are hopeful of adhering to the December deadline fixed to complete the land acquisition process. Handing over of compensation is over in most other areas, except in Vazhakkala village, they added.