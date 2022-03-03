799 new industrial units launched through K-SWIFT portal

Ernakulam district sees investment of ₹173 crore in 1,011 MSME units

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

Ernakulam district has seen an investment of more than ₹173 crore in 1,011 micro, small, and medium industrial units during the current financial year, which has created more than 4,600 regular job opportunities.

The District Industries Cenre has also been able to disburse ₹6.5 crore to 89 entrepreneurs during the financial year 2021-22 as part of the government efforts to support investors in proportion to the investments they make.

The DIC is also processing submissions received during the Meet the Minister programme convened by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve even as it has disbursed ₹12 lakh to 77 enterprises as part of the COVID-19 revival package.

A total of 799 new enterprises have been launched in the district under the MSME Facilitation Act through the K-SWIFT portal enabling an investment of ₹163 crore. These investments have created job opportunities for more than 2,100 people. The district has also seen 29,375 registrations of units under the Udyam Registration programme of the Union government.

The Ernakulam DIC has also been sanctioned ₹3.29 crore under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Scheme for 132 enterprises. It has also launched an intensive training programme for potential investors in different investment areas with a view to increasing investments and to create more job opportunities.

More than 100 investors have undergone the training during the current financial year.