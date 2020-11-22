797 new COVID cases in district

KOCHI

22 November 2020 00:18 IST

The district recorded 797 new COVID-19 cases and 658 recoveries on Saturday.

The active case load stands at 9,382.

Over 30 cases of the infection were reported from Maradu, Thripunithura, and Kadungalloor. A police official and 11 health workers tested positive on Saturday. Cases were also reported from areas including Okkal, Chengamanad, Kizhakkambalam, Edapally, and Kunnathunad.

A total of 6,409 samples were sent for testing. As many as 7,076 people are recovering at home, 111 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, and 45 patients are at PVS Hospital.