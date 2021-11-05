Kochi

791 test positive in Ernakulam; TPR 9.8%

Around 791 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Friday.

Nearly 775 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in seven cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 9.8%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 20 included Chengamanad (32), Thrikkakara (29), Ezhikkara (21), and Thripunithura (21).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Kunnathunad, Chottanikkara, Elamkulam, Karumaloor, Thammanam, Vennala, Maradu, Kadungalloor, Kadamakudi, Thevara, and Mulavukad, according to an official release.

Around 8,778 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.


