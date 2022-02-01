79% of teenagers given first dose in Ernakulam

Special vaccination camps for 15-18 age group to be set up

Seventy-nine per cent of adolescents in government and aided schools under the General Education Department in Ernakulam have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine, according to official estimates.

The Muvattupuzha educational sub-district has topped the chart with 82% coverage followed by Kothamangalam (80.3%). Ernakulam and Aluva sub-districts have achieved 78% coverage each.

Around 2.2% of teenagers in government and aided schools in the district could not receive the first dose as they got infected at the time of taking the first dose. Aluva had the largest number of children in this category, with 1,058 students followed by Ernakulam (668); Muvattupuzha (508), and Kothamangalam (370).

Honey G. Alexander, Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam, said that efforts had been stepped up to increase the coverage among the target group. Vaccination camps were launched in schools in association with the Health department as part of this process, she said.

The district has around 1.19 lakh students in classes between 9 and 12 in government and aided institutions. Of this, 94,270 had received the first dose. About 42,012 belonged to the high school section while the corresponding figure in the category of higher secondary/vocational higher secondary was 52,258, according to official records.

The authorities said that the district had 21 school-based COVID-19 clusters. The offline sessions were immediately suspended in these schools and the learning process was shifted online.

District Collector Jafar Malik said in a communication that special vaccination camps for adolescents would be set up in the district to scale up vaccination coverage among those in the age group of 15-18. The cooperation of residents’ associations and voluntary organisations have to be sought to organise more such camps, he said.

9,331 new cases

Ernakulam reported 9, 331 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Around 6,620 persons got infected through contact. The source of infection was not confirmed in 2,677 cases.

Among the infected, 33 were health workers, according to an official communication.

A total of 75,133 persons are under home isolation. The number of active cases in the district as on Tuesday was 71,411.