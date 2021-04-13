779 persons test positive in ernakulam

Maximum number of 44 cases reported from Thrikkakara; 50 active clusters in district

Ernakulam recorded 779 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and the active caseload has risen to 6,532.

The maximum number of cases were reported from Thrikkakara, with 44 people testing positive. This was followed by Edappally with 41 new cases. Edathala and Kalamassery registered 21 new cases each, while Pallipuram saw 20 cases. One police officer tested positive.

There are 50 active clusters in the district, according to officials on the district surveillance team. Of them, 46 are institutional clusters where people at an establishment or office have tested positive. Two are large community clusters where more than 50 people have tested positive.

One such large cluster was found in connection with a mall in the district, where staff members at different outlets have tested positive. Another such cluster was found in Munambam, where around 85 people tested positive in connection with a wedding function, officials said.

A recent institutional cluster was detected at a church in Palluruthy and around 25 people in connection with the church have tested positive. On Monday, two staff members at an old age home, who were contacts of a person who tested positive at the church, also tested positive. A mobile testing team was deployed in the area on Monday to test people who might be associated with the cluster.

Of the people who tested positive on Monday, 58 had arrived from abroad or other States.

A total of 137 people tested negative on the day, and 19,930 people remain in quarantine. Testing fell to 5,587 samples on Monday.

While 4,803 people are recovering at home, 33 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 21 patients are at PVS Hospital and 429 patients are recovering at private hospitals. At FLTCs, 76 people are recovering, and 223 people are admitted at SLTCs.