774 new cases, 750 recoveries in district

KOCHI

25 November 2020 22:28 IST

Infection source untraced in 187 cases

Ernakulam district recorded 774 new COVID-19 cases and 750 recoveries on Wednesday.

The active case load is 8,892. Sixteen health workers tested positive and the source of infection of 187 people remains unknown.

Over 20 cases of the infection were reported from Chengamanad, Thrikkakara, and Kizhakkambalam.

7,705 samples

A total of 7,705 samples were sent for testing on Wednesday from private and government facilities.

The number of patients admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, has fallen to 96.

The number had been well over 200 around mid-October.

6,648 recovering

While 6,648 people are recovering at home, 496 patients are at private hospitals, 638 people are at FLTCs, 118 patients are in second-line treatment centre and 56 patients at PVS Hospital.

A total of 24,800 people are in quarantine.