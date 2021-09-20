Kochi

773 penalised for parking violations

The Traffic Police have imposed penalty on 773 vehicles on the charge of obstructing safe and smooth movement of motorists and pedestrians, during a two-day special enforcement drive in the weekend.

Wheel locks were clamped on another 19 cars and other vehicles which were found to have wantonly violated rules. The special drive will continue during the coming days. A total of 898 motorists were penalised by e-challan. This comes in the wake of a steep increase in parking violations during the past many days.

The police also seized five vehicles on the charge of waste being dumped by their owners in public spaces.


