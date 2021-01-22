771 new COVID cases, 713 recoveries in Ernakulam

Ernakulam district recorded 771 new COVID-19 cases and 713 recoveries on Thursday.
In Thrikkakara, 35 people tested positive, while 22 cases were reported from Mazhuvannoor, 21 from Kavalangad, and 20 each from Thripunithura and Vengoor. Twelve health workers also tested positive. A total of 11,078 people are being treated for the disease in the district.
PVS Hospital would soon be able to accommodate 100 patients in order to handle the surge that the district has been witnessing, said Dr. Mathews Numpeli, district programme manager, National Health Mission. The Government Medical College would retain around 40 ICU beds for critically ill COVID patients even when it resumes non-COVID inpatient services, he said. The District Hospital at Aluva would begin functioning as a COVID care facility by the end of the month.
1,039 vaccinated
The Covishield vaccine was administered to 1,039 health workers at 12 centres on Thursday. New vaccination centres began functioning at the Kumbalanghi Community Health Centre, the North Paravur Taluk Hospital, the Muvattupuzha General Hospital and the Angamaly taluk hospital. A total of 180 people took the vaccine at the Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery.
