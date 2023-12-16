77 families to be shifted from P&T Colony to new apartment complex

December 16, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - KOCHI

A meeting of the Kochi Corporation Council on Friday decided to relocate 77 families from P&T Colony to the newly built apartment complex meant for their rehabilitation at Mundamveli and to demolish their dwellings in the colony on the same day.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said a decision on the five families who had recently moved into the colony would be taken at the next council meeting. Though the two-block apartment complex comprising 82 units built jointly by the Greater Cochin Development Authority and LIFE Mission was inaugurated in September, a decision was yet to be taken on shifting the beneficiaries there. The confusion and dispute over the stakes of the recently moved inhabitants of the colony had reportedly delayed the decision. The council meeting on Friday, which took up the rehabilitation of P&T Colony residents as the first agenda, struck a discordant note from the very outset over the number of colony residents. Some councillors demanded that a few other residents also be allotted an apartment unit. However, neither the division councillor concerned nor the works standing committee chairperson could produce authentic documents on the number of residents in the colony from the beginning and those who moved in later.

A previous council meeting had decided to assign apartments to 72 families who had been colony residents from the beginning and had authentic documents.

The council witnessed arguments over the remaining 10 families. Mr. Anilkumar vouched for the authenticity of the documents of the five out of the 10 families.

Councillor C.R. Sudheer said the colony residents should be shifted in one go, and that their dwellings in the colony should be demolished simultaneously to pre-empt encroachments. However, another section of councillors, including those from the Opposition, opposed such a move.

Councillor V.K. Minimol said families who had left the colony in the past had returned, and that a few new families had also moved in after learning about the construction of the apartment complex for the colony residents. This was evident during a visit to the colony, said Ms. Minimol and a few other councillors.

The Mayor also agreed that there had been instances in which families had moved in after the survey for the proposed apartment complex.

Development standing committee chairman P.R. Raneesh opposed the proposal to allot apartments to five families who placed a new claim stating that if that was conceded and they were shifted, another five families would also move in.

Councillor M.G. Aristotle said enough land would be available even if 72 families were shifted, and a decision on the rest could be taken in due course.

Tax appeal committee chairperson Priya Prashanth explained the legalities regarding the ownership.

Councillor Bindhu Sivan representing the division in which the colony is located said immediate measures should be taken to identify the beneficiaries and relocate them.