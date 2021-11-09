767 test positive in Ernakulam; TPR 7.9%

KOCHI

09 November 2021 19:07 IST

Around 767 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Tuesday.

Nearly 755 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in seven cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 7.9%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 20 included Thrikkakara (36), Piravom (35), Chendamangalam (28), Thripunithura (27), Kothamangalam (24), Koothattukulam (23), and Mulanthuruthy (21).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Elanji, Thevara, Palluruthy, Mundamveli, Varappuzha, Kumbalam, Poonithura, Njarakkal, Thammanam, Edavanakad, Pachalam, and Sreemoolanagaram, according to an official release.

Around 8,065 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.