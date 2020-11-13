756 new infections in district

Eleven health workers were among the 756 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Friday.
The source of infection of 183 people remains unknown. As many as 115 cases were recorded from Vengola. Vengola panchayat president Swathy Rejikumar said that the figure comprised positive cases from October 30. Since the medical officer in the area had been on leave, data was not entered for a few days, she said.
With 707 recoveries, the district’s active case load stands at 10,064. A total of 30,561 people are in quarantine. At the Government Medical College Hospital, 170 patients are admitted, while 47 patients are at PVS Hospital. As many as 7,358 people are recovering at home.
For testing, 6011 samples were sent.
