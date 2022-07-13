75,499 files cleared on mission mode in Ernakulam

12,852 files settled at District Collectorate as part of campaign

Various government departments in Ernakulam district have cleared a total of 75,499 files since June 15 under an intense campaign to clear pending files. Of these, 34,657 files were cleared over the past fortnight, said a communication from the Public Relations department.

About 62% of the files targeted to be cleared in July were completed over the past 12 days. The total number of files cleared in July is 55,869, the communication added.

While the Principal Agriculture Office had targeted 780 files in June, the number of files that were cleared was 1,510. There are a total of 3,887 files to be cleared at the office. The Kerala Water Authority had targeted to clear 1,000 files but cleared 1,869 files, the communication said. The Kochi Corporation had targeted to clear 463 files, and of these, 458 were cleared.

The Regional Transport Office planned to clear 244 files but cleared a total of 345 files in July. The office of the District Police Chief (Kochi city) cleared 2,104 files, the Ernakulam Rural Police office cleared 710 files, and the office of the Scheduled Caste Development department cleared 1,842 files during the period.

The Revenue department targets to settle 27,291 files in July. Of these, 11,807 have already been cleared over the last fortnight. A total of 34,709 files have been settled in the Revenue department. While the Muvattupuzha taluk office has settled 1,900 files, the Kochi Taluk office settled 2,068 files and the Kothamangalam taluk office cleared 994 files, the communication added.

A total of 12,852 files were settled at the District Collectorate. Of them 5,244 were cleared during the current month.