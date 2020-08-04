75-year-old rape victim battles for life

A 75-year-old woman suspected to have been raped remains critical at Kolancherry Medical College near here.

The victim, a resident of Kolancherry and who according to police was mentally unwell, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday late night. She was subjected to hours-long surgery on Monday and moved into the surgical ICU immediately thereafter.

“A team of doctors comprising general surgeon, gynaecologist and urologist performed the surgery to remove the blood clots in her stomach and address the contusions in her intestine. She also had injuries in her private parts. A call on her condition can be made only after the next 48 to 72 hours,” hospital sources said.

Puthencruz police have registered a case on the incident that took place on Sunday. Police would not reveal much details, including whether any suspects were in custody, and would only say that she was raped and probe was under way. “She used to be in the habit of wandering about and was not mentally stable. The victim was lured into a place not far away from her house and raped. We are questioning several persons in this connection,” police sources said.

Police could not record her statement yet as she was not fit for that and remains in a state of shock according to hospital sources.

Meanwhile, State Women’s Commission chairperson M.C. Josephaine visited the hospital on Tuesday afternoon and discussed the condition of the victim with the team of doctors treating her. She, however, could not meet the victim.

“The Commission has registered a suo motu case and have also directed the police to arrest the culprits at the earliest. According to my knowledge three suspects are under custody and are being interrogated. The role a lady was also being talked about,” said Ms. Josephaine.

According to unverified reports, a woman had taken the victim away in an autorickshaw and then dropped her off at the neighbourhood on the pretext that the victim had a fall.