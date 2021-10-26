75 schools in Ernakulam yet to receive fitness certificates

Seventy-five schools out of the total 1,153 institutions under the General Education Department in Ernakulam have not yet received fitness certificates ahead of the school reopening on November 1.

Fitness certificates are issued by the local bodies concerned before the start of each academic year. They have to be renewed annually. Local bodies cite shortcomings that include roof made of aluminium or asbestos sheets for not issuing fitness certificates. School managements have to ensure the safety of children before the start of the academic year.

Honey G. Alexander, Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam, said that the 75 schools were expected to get fitness certificates by Thursday. These schools had fitness certificate in the previous academic year. “The local bodies have informed that the certificates will be issued by October 28,” she said.

The safety of children assumes significance as the schools are reopening after a gap of nearly 20 months following the pandemic crisis. The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had issued a directive to the local bodies and the Education Department to ensure the safety and security of children.

Local bodies were asked to axe the branches of trees that were posing threat inside school campuses. The necessary maintenance works and disinfection of classrooms should also be carried out in view of the pandemic situation and to ensure the safety of children, it said.