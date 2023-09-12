HamberMenu
75 e-autos to operate feeder trips from metro stations

September 12, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 75 e-autorickshaws will operate feeder trips from Kochi metro stations by the month-end, if all goes well.

The autos, procured using funds of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), will provide the much-needed first- and last-mile connectivity from the stations to locales without metro connectivity. The Ernakulam Jilla Auto Drivers’ Cooperative Society (EJADCS) is in the process of selecting 100 drivers from among the many who responded to operate the autos. They have been offered salary, incentive, accommodation, uniform, and convenient job timings.

There was resounding response from drivers to advertisements. A shortlisting would be done, followed by training in handling electric vehicles, the app to be used to collect fare, and also soft skills, said EJADCS sources.

KMRL sources said EJADCS would have to pay nominal rent to the metro agency which had made the capital investment. A few e-autos are already operating feeder trips from metro stations and from the Water Metro’s Kakkanad terminal. The response from women to operate them has, however, been tardy.

The metro agency has readied plans to operate 15 feeder e-buses as well from metro stations. They are expected to begin service in early 2024. Another 100 e-autos and 20 e-buses will operate feeder trips from Water Metro terminals.

There had been rising demand, including from Infopark, to operate feeder vehicles such as shared e-autos from metro stations, added KMRL sources.

