749 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam district

KOCHI

05 November 2020 20:28 IST

Thrikkakara witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, recording 62 of the 749 cases in the district. Fort Kochi, which continued to reel under the pandemic, had 27 new infections. Vengoor also recorded 27 new infections.

As many as 215 of the new infections remained untraced to any source. Seven health workers were among the new patients. A total of 1,288 patients recovered from the disease.

While 1,735 people were brought under disease surveillance, taking the total number of people under surveillance to 28,84, new admissions to first-line treatment centres and hospitals stood at 198.

Advertising

Advertising

The district has 11,784 active patients. A fresh lot of 6,072 samples were sent for testing on Thursday.