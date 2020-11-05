749 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam district

Thrikkakara witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, recording 62 of the 749 cases in the district. Fort Kochi, which continued to reel under the pandemic, had 27 new infections. Vengoor also recorded 27 new infections.
As many as 215 of the new infections remained untraced to any source. Seven health workers were among the new patients. A total of 1,288 patients recovered from the disease.
While 1,735 people were brought under disease surveillance, taking the total number of people under surveillance to 28,84, new admissions to first-line treatment centres and hospitals stood at 198.
The district has 11,784 active patients. A fresh lot of 6,072 samples were sent for testing on Thursday.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath