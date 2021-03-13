747 recoveries, 232 new cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

13 March 2021 23:10 IST

The district saw 232 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 747 recoveries.

Two health workers were infected on the day. Okkal recorded nine new cases, while Ernakulam South, Elamakkara and Thripunithura registered seven each.

A total of 14,597 people remain in quarantine and 4,281 people are recovering from it. While 3,611 people are recuperating at home, 28 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 38 are at PVS Hospital, six are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital and three patients are at the District Hospital, Aluva.

For testing, 9,027 samples were collected on Saturday.