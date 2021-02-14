746 new cases in district

KOCHI

14 February 2021 00:14 IST

The district recorded 746 new cases while 800 patients recovered.

The highest number of cases was recorded in Thripunithura (31), followed by Thrikkara (30), Vengoor (24) and Kuttampuzha (20).

The district as on Saturday evening had 10,053 patients and 8,104 of them were at home. Though the district administration promised augmenting facilities at the district hospital in Aluva, there were only 11 patients there while the Government Medical College Hospital, where students were on strike to resume academics in a full-fledged manner, had 49 patients.

A fresh batch of 14,039 samples were sent for testing from the district on Saturday.