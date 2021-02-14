Kochi

746 new cases in district

The district recorded 746 new cases while 800 patients recovered.

The highest number of cases was recorded in Thripunithura (31), followed by Thrikkara (30), Vengoor (24) and Kuttampuzha (20).

The district as on Saturday evening had 10,053 patients and 8,104 of them were at home. Though the district administration promised augmenting facilities at the district hospital in Aluva, there were only 11 patients there while the Government Medical College Hospital, where students were on strike to resume academics in a full-fledged manner, had 49 patients.

A fresh batch of 14,039 samples were sent for testing from the district on Saturday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2021 12:15:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/746-new-cases-in-district/article33832434.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY