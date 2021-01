KOCHI

22 January 2021 00:09 IST

A total of 74.52% of the electorate, accounting for 775 of the 1,040 voters, cast their votes in the election to ward no 37 of Kalamassery municipality on Thursday.

Polling to the ward could not be held along with the election to other local bodies in December following the death of a candidate.

