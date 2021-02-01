743 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

725 persons recover from illness

As many as 743 new COVID-19 cases and 725 recoveries were reported in Ernakulam on Sunday.

Five health workers tested positive, and the source of infection in 41 persons could not be determined. From Vengoor, 33 new cases were reported, while Thripunithura recorded 23, Mazhuvannoor 22, and Rayamangalam 21.

A total of 25,830 people remain in quarantine. The active caseload is 11,065, and 5,696 samples were sent for testing on Sunday.

While 8,881 people are recovering at home, 43 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 22 are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, 75 are at PVS Hospital, and 741 patients are at various private hospitals. At FLTCs, 169 people are recovering, while 266 people are at SLTCs.