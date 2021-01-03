743 fresh COVID cases in Ernakulam

Kochi

03 January 2021 01:51 IST

Fourteen health workers were among the 743 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Saturday.

A total of 552 patients registered recovery.

Karukutty topped the number of cases in the district with 40 new infections, while Kavalangad (25), Thuravur and Thrikkakara (22 each), Kizhakkambalam and Koovappady (18 each), and Parakkadavu (17) also witnessed a spike in infections.

The total number of patients in the district became 9,060 and 83 new patients were admitted to FLTCs/hospitals. There are 27,637 people under surveillance for the pandemic.

A new batch of 5,153 samples were sent from the district for testing on Saturday.