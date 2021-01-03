Kochi

743 fresh COVID cases in Ernakulam

Fourteen health workers were among the 743 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Saturday.

A total of 552 patients registered recovery.

Karukutty topped the number of cases in the district with 40 new infections, while Kavalangad (25), Thuravur and Thrikkakara (22 each), Kizhakkambalam and Koovappady (18 each), and Parakkadavu (17) also witnessed a spike in infections.

The total number of patients in the district became 9,060 and 83 new patients were admitted to FLTCs/hospitals. There are 27,637 people under surveillance for the pandemic.

A new batch of 5,153 samples were sent from the district for testing on Saturday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2021 1:51:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/743-fresh-covid-cases-in-ernakulam/article33483798.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY