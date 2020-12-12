732 new infections in district

A total of 143 of the 732 new COVID-19 infections in Ernakulam could not be traced to a source.
Twelve health workers were among the infected.
Meanwhile, 510 patients tested negative, recovering from the disease. Koovappady continued to throw up the most number of cases in the district with 37 new patients, followed by Thrikkakara (26), Parakkadavu (25), Kizhakkambalam (21), Manjaloor, and Rayamangalam (20 each), and Thripunithura (18).
INHS Sanjivani reported two cases while a police officer was also diagnosed with the disease.
The district, as on Saturday, had 28,745 people in quarantine, with 1,657 added to the list. There were 78 new hospital/FLTC admissions while 146 recovered patients were discharged. The total number of patients in the district was 8,128. A fresh batch of 7,062 samples were sent from Ernakulam for testing on Saturday.
