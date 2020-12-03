Kochi

732 new COVID-19 cases, 443 recoveries in district

On Wednesday, 732 people tested positive for SARS-CoV2 while 443 recovered.

Five health workers were among the infected and source of infection of 140 remained untraced. Rayamangalam recorded 31 new cases while Okkal reported 28, Kavalangad 25, and Aikkaranad 22 patients.

Fresh admissions to hospitals/FLTCs were 86. A total of 2,301 were freshly brought under disease surveillance, taking the total to 26,205. The district, as on Wednesday, has 8,242 patients. A fresh batch of 5,329 samples were sent from the district for testing on the day.

