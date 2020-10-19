730 more test positive in Ernakulam

KOCHI

As many as 730 people were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in the district on Sunday. According to a press release from the district administration, 14 of the new patients came from outside the State, while 486 contracted the disease through local contacts. There are 226 cases in which the source of infection is not known. Four health workers are among the infected.

The district also saw 1,307 people being cured of COVID-19 on Sunday even as 2,042 people came under home observation. A total of 1,727 people completed their period of observation. The total number of people under observation stands at 30,416. As many as 262 people were discharged from hospitals and COVID care centres in the district, while 300 were admitted to hospitals and care centres.

There are 11,120 active cases in the district, including 195 people under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital and 54 at the PVS Hospital. A total of 3,056 samples were sent for tests from private and government centres on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a team of health experts from the Centre arrived in the district on Sunday to evaluate the COVID-19 prevention activities. After a review of the work being done at the district-level, the team visited various COVID care centres in the district. District Collector S. Suhas made a presentation on the work being done to contain the pandemic.