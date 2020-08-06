73 positive cases in Ernakulam

84-year-old with COVID-19 symptoms dies, test results awaited

Seventy-three persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday.

They include 14 persons who arrived here from outside the State. Fifty-nine persons got infected through local contact. Twelve patients are from Fort Kochi, five from Thripunitura, seven from Puthenvelikkara, four from Mattancherry, three from Kuzhuppalli, and three from Keezhmad. Three health workers from Kunnathunad, Sreemoolanagaram and Palarivattom are among those infected. As many as 145 persons recovered from COVID-19 on Thursday.

Two deaths

An 84-year-old native of Thrichattukulam in Cherthala and a 64-year-old from Palluruthy who were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here with COVID-19 symptoms died on Thursday. Their swab samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology lab in Alappuzha. As many as 1,145 persons are undergoing COVID-19 treatment in various hospitals in the district. Ninety-six persons were admitted to first-line treatment centres on Thursday while 150 were discharged from the facilities.

Seven patients continue to remain critical at the Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery. They include a 53-year-old from Kunnukara, Aluva; a 71-year-old from Kadungalloor; a 70-year-old from Edappally; a 58-year-old from Palluruthy; a 54-year-old from Moothakunnam; a 38-year-old from Vattaparambu; and a 45-year-old from Paravur. All of them have been admitted to the intensive care unit at the hospital, according to an official release.

John Fernandez, MLA, said on Thursday that administrative sanction had been received for setting up a COVID-19 testing unit at a cost of ₹45 lakh at the Ernakulam General Hospital. The number of tests could be increased from the present 200 to 400 daily, with the setting up of the facility.