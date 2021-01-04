728 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

04 January 2021 02:03 IST

Ernakulam district has reported a total of 728 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Among the patients, seven had arrived from other States while 657 were infected through local contact. There were also 55 cases in which the source of the infection was not known, said a communication from the district administration. Nine health workers are among the infected.

A total of 502 people were discharged from various centres while 1,130 were brought under home observation in various parts of the district on Sunday. A total of 4,234 were released from home observation. There are a total of 24,678 people under observation in the district.

