72-year-old fever patient dies; relatives blame ambulance driver

July 11, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - KOCHI

Family members of Asma, 72, of Kaithakkal Veedu at Neendoor, North Paravur, on Tuesday alleged that she had died after the ambulance driver at the Government Taluk Hospital in North Paravur refused to rush her to General Hospital, Ernakulam, without remitting the ambulance charge.

Asma was admitted to the taluk hospital on Tuesday morning due to high fever. She was referred to the General Hospital after her condition worsened. The ambulance driver refused to take her to the General Hospital without being paid a charge of ₹900, according to her family members.

Asma’s relatives did not have enough money to pay the driver, and they requested him to allow them to make the payment after reaching the General Hospital. However, the driver reportedly insisted that the money be paid, and Asma’s relatives had to rush to her house at Neendoor to source it. Nearly half-an-hour was lost in the process. Asma died a few minutes after reaching the General Hospital, they said.

The Health authorities have placed the ambulance driver under suspension pending inquiry based on a complaint submitted by the patient’s relatives to the taluk hospital superintendent.