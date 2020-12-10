717 test positive in Ernakulam

Kochi

10 December 2020 00:44 IST

532 people recover from the disease

There were six health workers among the 717 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday, while 532 people recovered from the disease.

Mookkannur recorded 29 new cases followed by Kaloor (28), Thrikkakara (24), Koovappady (23), Rayamangalam (22), Kavalangad (19), Vengoor (18), Chengamanad (17), Karukutty (15), Edappally, Pallipuram, and Thripunithura (14 each), and Kalamassery and Vadakkekara (13 each).

With 1,284 people freshly brought under disease surveillance, there were 26,199 people under observation as on Wednesday. Fresh admissions to hospitals/FLTCs stood at 156, while 108 patients were discharged following recovery. The district had 8,161 COVID-19 patients as on Wednesday evening.

A fresh batch of 6,064 samples were sent for testing on Wednesday.