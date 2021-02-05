714 new cases, 802 recoveries in Ernakulam

Ernakulam recorded 714 new COVID-19 cases and 802 recoveries on Friday, leaving an active case load of 10,434.
Testing saw a boost in the district with 9,028 samples being sent on the day.
Four health workers were among those who tested positive on Friday. Nedumbassery recorded 24 new cases, 20 people were infected in Chengamanad, and 19 each in Kalamassery and Thripunithura. The source of infection of 22 people could not be traced.
Over 24,400 people remain in quarantine.
Of the people recovering from the infection, 8,384 are at home, 48 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 75 at PVS Hospital, and 22 are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital. A total of 707 patients are being treated at private hospitals.
