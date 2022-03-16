71 complaints settled at women’s panel sitting
A total of 71 grievances were resolved at the sitting of the State Women’s Commission in the city over the last two days. Reports were sought on 11 complaints and 119 complaints were kept for consideration at the next adalat.
