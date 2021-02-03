7,000 units take advantage of MSME Facilitation Act

‘Government promoting investments in areas like space research, aviation, food processing, and electronics manufacturing’

Around 7,000 enterprises have taken advantage of the Kerala Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Facilitation Act 2019 so far to launch new ventures in the State, Principal Secretary (Industries) K. Ellangovan said on Tuesday.

Measures like the Facilitation Act, which are basically single-window clearances for new enterprises, have taken Kerala to the list of top investment destinations in the country. The positive changes brought in by such measures will be felt more tangibly over the next five to six years, said Mr. Ellangovan. He was speaking at a session on ‘Modern industrial possibilities’ at the ongoing Kerala Looks Ahead international conference.

One of the key issues facing the State was that the substantial social “bubble” was not translating into investments and job creation. It was found that the cause of the situation was the cumbersome programme of granting licences to enterprises, lack of transparency and delays. It was then decided that licences would be granted in a transparent and time-bound manner.

Mr. Ellangovan said seven Acts and 10 rules had been identified for changes to introduce transparency, speed, and simplification of procedures. So, changes started coming in by 2018, and the MSME Facilitation Act came in towards the end of 2019.

The government’s realisation of the high cost of land had also prompted it to acquire land and build industrial parks to provide plug-and-play facilities. There are 125 industrial parks, which are now fully occupied, he added.

A combination of skilled manpower, connectivity, and redefining of industrial activities to include even logistics have helped draw more investments into the State.

Mr. Ellangovan claimed that 47% of the total MSMEs in the State were added over the last four years. There has been no flash strikes or industrial disputes. The youth of Kerala are looking forward to employment and knowledge-based industries.

The State government is promoting investments in areas like precision engineering, space research, aviation and defence industries, food processing, and electronics manufacturing, he said.

Jayan Jose Thomas, member, Planning Board; Rizwan Soomar, MD and CEO, DP World, Port and Logistics; V. Ramgopal Rao, IIT, Delhi; Daisy Chittilappilly, MD, Digital Transformation, CISCO; Prof. M. Jae Moon, Yonsei University, Seoul, South Korea, and Tony Thomas, former CIO, Nissan, were among the speakers at the online session.