7,000 litres of illicit spirit seized from warehouse in Kochi; one held

April 13, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise seized nearly 7,000 litres of illicit spirit from a warehouse at Unnichira in Edappally on Wednesday. A warehouse staff was also arrested in connection with the case.

Spirit was found kept in 209 cans suspected to be meant for brewing illicit liquor. The arrested is Ajith of Kayamkulam, who is a staff of the warehouse. The Excise suspects that the seized contraband belongs to a racket involved in smuggling.

Excise sources said the warehouse was hired by a man from Kayamkulam on the pretext of storing used tyres. However, it emerged that it was only a cover to stock cans containing spirit in secrecy.

The warehouse served as a storage place from where the contraband was taken to various places in central Kerala to brew illicit liquor. CCTV images are being examined to get details.

