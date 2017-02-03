700 DYFI delegates pledge organs

After complying with a green protocol for their meet and constructing homes for a few homeless people, the DYFI national meet here struck a refreshing note when all the 700 delegates pledged their organs.

The organisation’s national president M.B. Rajesh, M.P., administered the oath and all delegates furnished a letter of consent agreeing to donate their organs after death. DYFI general secretary Avoy Mukherjee handed over the letters to Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram, cardiac surgeon who performed the first successful heart transplant in Kerala.

Dr Periappuram said this was probably the first time that delegates of a youth organisation’s national meeting had all agreed to donate their organs. “This gives a great message to society,” he said, commending the DYFI’s activities for secularism, charitable work and blood donation.

Later, inaugurating a secular meet, CPI(M) Politburo member Prakash Karat said that communalism could not be combated through elections alone.

The BJP is trying to legitimise Hindu nationalism as nationalism and was branding those disagreeing with this as traitors. It was putting to practice the Hindutva agenda of the RSS, he added.

“The nationalism of the BJP is a sham. Even as it claims to be the real nationalists, its real attempt is to polarise people along caste and religious lines.”

Mr. Karat accused the Modi government of slyly pushing its agenda in everything, from appointing the Chief of the Army to making judicial appointments and those to seats of learning. He alleged a political conspiracy in the government refusing to make judges’ appointments from the list drawn up by the collegium.