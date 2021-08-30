70 waste dumping sites in canals identified

KOCHI

30 August 2021 22:16 IST

Kochi Corpn to install CCTVs to curb the pratice

The illegal dumping of waste into canals is contributing to Kochi flooding and 70 such locations have been identified in the city. A meeting of the Health Standing Committee of the local body may soon come up with a proposal for installing CCTV cameras to track the illegal practice.

The major sites of waste dumping, which led to stagnation of water, was identified by the Irrigation Department as part of a project to check the flooding in the city.

An assessment carried out by the department said that Local Self Government Department should take the lead in clearing the waste dumping sites. The sites should be regularly monitored by installing CCTV cameras and setting up banners to prevent the practice.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said that the Kerala High Court had directed the installation of of CCTVs to curb the illegal practice of waste dumping. A meeting of the Health Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation to be held on September 5 will discuss the proposal for installing the cameras.

The Health Committee needs to identify the locations for setting up the cameras and come up with a proposal in the council. The support of the city police will also be sought for the purpose. The local body will use its own funds for improving the surveillance programme, he said.

Departing from the earlier practise of filing appeals against the instructions of the National Green Tribunal and various courts on the issue, the corporation has decided to go by the spirit of the decisions of the judicial agencies. Awareness programmes and action plans to cub the illegal dumping of waste will be undertaken, he said.

The Irrigation Department had also suggested the formation of separate ward committees under the control of ward councillors for the maintenance of canals. A proposal for using the work force of Ayyankali Employment Guarantee Scheme to remove silt deposits, floating vegetation and plastic materials from canals has also been mooted.

One-time investment may be required for the purchase of heavy desilting machines. The operation and maintenance cost of these machines can be raised through sponsorship or some other sources, it was proposed.