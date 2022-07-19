70 ‘Take a break’ toilets in Ernakulam

The construction of 70 toilets as part of the government's 'Take a Break' project has been completed in Ernakulam.

Around 203 toilets were proposed at public spaces under the joint initiative by the district administration, Suchitwa Mission, and local bodies. This included the renovation of 99 existing toilets and four toilets at the bus stations of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation. Of the 203 toilets, 136 will be set up in 82 grama panchayats while 53 toilets will be constructed in 13 municipalities. Kochi Corporation will have 14 toilets.

The toilets will be set up along the national and State highways, premises of government and public sector institutions, commercial establishments, and bus stations.

The toilets will be built using multiple funds, including the performance-based incentive grant, Central Financial Commission grant, Plan funds of local bodies, MP and MLA funds. While the focus is on renovating existing ones into beautified and hygienic facilities, new superior quality ones could also be set up depending on the preferences of the local bodies.

A few toilets will be scaled up to premium standards with feeding room, dressing room, sanitary napkin vending machines, and even small eateries. Kudumbashree units in each region will be entrusted with the task of operating the facility.