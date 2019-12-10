7 kg of ganja seized; three arrested

A total of 7 kg of ganja was seized in the district in two separate instances on Monday.

Two persons were arrested allegedly with 4 kg of ganja in a joint operation carried out by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Central police on Monday.

The arrested were identified as Ratnabali Boro and Geethartha Sharma of Assam. According to the police, Boro was the linchpin of a racket allegedly involved in supplying drugs to migrants in Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kollam districts and to local students and youngsters.

The police said he had come to Kerala for a job and had turned to drug peddling after realising its potential for bringing in quick money.

He allegedly sourced ganja from Odisha for as little as ₹800 per kg and sold it in the State for huge margins. The accused used to smuggle ganja by train and, to avoid suspicion, travelled by air-conditioned compartments.

A team led by Assistant Commissioner (Narcotics) P.R. Rajesh and comprising DANSAF sub inspector Joseph Sajan and Central sub inspector S. Sanal made the arrest. The accused were produced before the court and remanded.

Youth held

In another instance, the Excise on Monday arrested a youngster allegedly with 3 kg of ganja. The arrested was identified as Suraj, 25, of Thripunithura. He was picked up during the course of vehicle checking.

According to Excise officials, the ganja was smuggled in from Bengaluru for sale here.

A team led by Excise inspector M. Mahesh Kumar made the arrest.

The accused was produced before the court and remanded.

Following information received by District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare about the potential increased flow of drugs to the city during the Christmas and New Year season, the police have stepped up their surveillance at important points in the city such as KSRTC bus stand, railway stations, Vyttila Mobility Hub, Fort Kochi and shopping malls.

The public has been requested to pass on any information about the movement or supply of drugs to the number 9497980430. The identity of informers would be kept confidential, said the police.